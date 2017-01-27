Report: Clippers, Knicks looking for third team to help Carmelo Anthony trade

The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are reportedly working on a Carmelo Anthony trade but are searching for a third team to make a deal happen.

As reported on Thursday, the Knicks are open to trading Anthony to the Clippers even if they won’t receive one of LA’s big three of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. That means Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and J.J. Redick are the most likely to go. But there are a few problems.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein, the Clippers are reluctant to part with two of the three guards while Paul is out with a thumb injury. They especially are reluctant to trade Redick regardless of the situation, per the report. Another issue is that the Knicks are not enthusiastic about taking on Crawford and the $42 million he is owed over the next three years.

For those reasons, the teams are searching for a third team that would help make the deal happen.

One big hurdle in a potential Anthony trade is that ‘Melo has a full no-trade clause, meaning he could block a trade to any team for whom he does not want to play. Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause for the right team — such as the Clippers.