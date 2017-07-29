Clippers reportedly looked into Kyrie Irving trade

Pretty much every NBA team has at least looked into acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Clippers are no exception.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Friday that the Clippers had inquired with the Cavs about a deal for the point guard, but lacked the assets to get anywhere in talks.

There are probably a lot of stories like this involving a lot of other teams. The Cavaliers are just a fairly prominent one. Irving reportedly wants to go to the east coast anyway, though he has no real say in the situation.