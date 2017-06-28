Clippers reportedly waive Paul Pierce

The Los Angeles Clippers are making major moves and shaping up their roster.

Not only did the Clippers trade Chris Paul on Wednesday, but they also waived Paul Pierce, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

The Los Angeles Clippers have waived Paul Pierce, league sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2017

Pierce was a favorite of Doc Rivers in Boston and was brought over to the Clippers in 2015. He spent two seasons with the Los Angeles club.

Pierce had announced prior to last season that he would be retiring after the year, so it makes sense that the Clippers are now waiving him. They probably needed to do so in order to create roster space for all the players acquired from Houston in the CP3 trade.