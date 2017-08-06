Clippers issue statement following Willie Reed arrest

Willie Reed’s Los Angeles Clippers tenure is off to a concerning start.

The center was arrested and booked early Sunday morning on charges of domestic violence. The 27-year-old got into a fight with his wife at their condo after she said she wanted a divorce, according to the arrest report.

The body of Reed’s wife showed visible signs of having been involved in a physical struggle, the report says. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel provides some details from the arrest report:

“Reed’s wife said she was knocked to the ground while attempting to take her purse. Jasmine Reed said Willie Reed also grabbed her by the shirt, hair, wrist and arm. She said she then struck her husband with a glass candle. Willie Reed said he never struck his wife, but did touch her hair, purse and shirt.”

Reed was released after posting bond. He was ordered not to have any contact with his wife.

Reed played last season for the Miami Heat and signed with the Clippers this summer. The team, which announced the signing on Thursday, issued the following statement about the arrest.