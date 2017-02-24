Clippers talking with Rams about playing in Inglewood

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has made no secrets about his desire to get his team its own home in Los Angeles. And a report says they are considering Inglewood as the place.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that Ballmer’s reps have had conversations with the Rams reps about the Clippers playing in Inglewood at the same facility that will be hosting the Rams and Chargers.

The entire land development is owned by Rams owner Stan Kroenke and is scheduled to open in 2019. The Chargers are set to share the facility, and the Clippers have talked about whether they will build an arena on an adjacent parcel or within the football complex.

The Clippers currently play at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles, sharing the arena with the Lakers and Los Angeles Kings. Their lease there runs through 2024.