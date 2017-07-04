Clippers’ three-way trade for Danilo Gallinari agreed to

The Los Angeles Clippers’ acquisition of Danilo Gallinari as part of a three-team trade has been agreed to, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Clippers are getting Gallinari on a three-year, $65 million contract. Gallinari moves to the Clippers from Denver as part of a trade also involving the Hawks.

The Nuggets will receive a 2019 second-round pick for facilitating the sign-and-trade. They also are getting Paul Millsap on a three-year, $90 million deal via Atlanta as part of a sign-and-trade. The Hawks will receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, and the Clippers’ 2018 first-round pick via Houston.

Although Crawford is part of the deal, he is seeking a buyout and reportedly has his hopes on signing with the Lakers or Warriors.

The Clippers can now add Gallinari to their core of Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in their post-CP3, post-Redick, post-Crawford era. These Clippers will be missing many familiar faces of the past few seasons.