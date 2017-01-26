Report: Clippers could trade for Carmelo Anthony and keep their Big 3

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly discussing a deal for Carmelo Anthony, and the names that aren’t involved will probably surprise you far more than the ones that are.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the Knicks are open to trading Anthony to the Clippers without getting one of Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan or Chris Paul in return. The two sides are said to have engaged in discussions, though no deal is imminent and the Knicks still plan to shop for a better offer before the Feb. 25 trade deadline.

As Isola notes, Griffin actually cannot be traded to New York because of a rule within the collective bargaining agreement that states a team cannot have two Designated Rookie Max extensions on its roster at the same time that were both acquired via trade. Derrick Rose already has one of them.

If the Clippers and Knicks do eventually reach a deal, L.A. would likely one or two players from a group that includes Jamal Crawford, J.J. Redick and Austin Rivers.

With the Knicks looking at another lost season, Phil Jackson may want to trade Anthony to a team that can provide draft pick compensation. The Celtics are said to be one possibility, and they have a lot of draft assets. However, Carmelo has a full no-trade clause and it is unclear if he would accept a trade to Boston. Previous reports claimed he is only willing to accept a trade to the Clippers or Cleveland Cavaliers.

While there are likely to be plenty more rumors before a resolution is reached, the comments Anthony made this week are telling. Even if he wants to remain in New York, his relationship with Jackson may be damaged beyond repair. A trade seems more likely than ever.