Clippers reportedly want to hire Jerry West

Jerry West is a man in demand.

Mr. Clutch has been an advisor for the Golden State Warriors since 2011, helping the team develop into a record-breaking franchise. West is under contract with the Warriors through July as a member of their executive board, and ESPN’s Marc Stein says the Los Angeles Clippers want to hire him.

The Clippers are facing a critical time for their franchise. Both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin can become free agents, and the team needs to decide who they will bring back in the future. They have reached the postseason six years in a row but failed to advance past the second round. West could be crucial in helping them navigate these challenging times. The Clips could also use some help as Doc Rivers continues to have a say in front office matters in addition to coaching the team.

The Warriors and West are waiting until after the Finals to talk, but owner Joe Lacob says the team wants him back.

“We want him back. We love him,” West told Tim Kawakami. “He’s been a great contributor to the organization, someone I consider a personal friend as well. We would love him back (beyond this season), and we’ve made that known.”

West could be open to a move, depending on the offer. A previous report said West wanted a job with his former team, the Lakers, but was turned down. Would he want a chance to get revenge by helping to build the team that shares the same city and home arena as the Lakers? We shall see.