Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Coach of LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball described as ‘LaVar Ball of Lithuania’

by Gordon Dixon

LiAngelo Ball

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball may be headed to a place very different from Chino Hills, but their new coach may remind them of someone very familiar.

On Monday, LaMelo and LiAngelo agreed to contracts to join Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienai next month. Each reportedly signed a one-year deal.

The two brothers will likely have quite an adjustment to make, going from Chino Hills, Calif. to Lithuania. Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress did an excellent job shedding some light on what LaMelo and LiAngelo can probably expect in their new country. Among the tidbits of information Givony shared is how small the village is where the team is located, and potentially how much the brothers could earn in wages. Givony was also informed the coach of Vytautas Prienai has been described to him as the “LaVar Ball of Lithuania.”

The team is said to be experiencing financial troubles, an area which adding the Ball brothers (and LaVar) could provide some assistance. On the other hand, one Lithuanian coach has already taken a shot at the Ball family. There’s no telling how this moves works out from a basketball stand point. Away from the court, there’s the potential for it to be a very interesting situation to follow.

