Cody Zeller blocked three times by Knicks on same possession

The New York Knicks held a block party on Tuesday, and Cody Zeller was the guest of honor.

During the Knicks’ game with the Charlotte Hornets, Zeller went up on a possession attempting to score. His first shot seemed to be rejected by the rim. The next three shots appeared to be blocked by a combination of Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle O’Quinn:

Porzingis did Cody Zeller in not once, not twice, but THREE times! pic.twitter.com/knwx2fTZ8J — YourSports (@YourSports) November 8, 2017

About the only thing good we can say for Zeller is at least he did well to grab a bunch of offensive rebounds.

Now with Porzingis being the star of the show, the Knicks are starting to look like a fun — and good — team.