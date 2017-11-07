pixel 1
Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Cody Zeller blocked three times by Knicks on same possession

by Larry Brown

The New York Knicks held a block party on Tuesday, and Cody Zeller was the guest of honor.

During the Knicks’ game with the Charlotte Hornets, Zeller went up on a possession attempting to score. His first shot seemed to be rejected by the rim. The next three shots appeared to be blocked by a combination of Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle O’Quinn:

About the only thing good we can say for Zeller is at least he did well to grab a bunch of offensive rebounds.

Now with Porzingis being the star of the show, the Knicks are starting to look like a fun — and good — team.

