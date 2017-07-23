Conor McGregor wears CJ Watson jersey to troll Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor is getting more and more creative with his trolling of Floyd Mayweather Jr, and Draymond Green is now offering his two cents.

Over the weekend, McGregor was photographed wearing a throwback No. 23 Golden State Warriors jersey. That number is currently worn by Green, who wrote on Instagram that the Warriors support Mayweather and told McGregor to take the jersey off.

We rocking with Floyd bro not you… take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

McGregor fired back at Green, noting that he was wearing the jersey because he wanted to rep former Warriors point guard C.J. Watson.

Draymond Green and Conor McGregor are going at it this morning on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/Ua3qIoh5gb — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 23, 2017

So why Watson? Josie Harris, the mother of Mayweather’s children, accused the undefeated boxer of domestic violence several years back. In a USA Today feature, she described how Mayweather got physical with her after he discovered text messages that were exchanged between Harris and Watson.

Harris says she awoke with Mayweather screaming and grabbing her hair. She says he’d read affectionate text messages between her and NBA basketball player C.J. Watson, described in her book draft as her “summer love.” Watson now plays for the Indiana Pacers. Efforts to reach him through the team were unsuccessful.

Green probably didn’t know the backstory, but he should have assumed the jersey had something to do with trolling Mayweather if he watched any of the ridiculous shots McGregor and Mayweather took at each other last week. With a month to go until the big fight, that won’t be the last of McGregor’s antics.