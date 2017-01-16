Courtney Lee posts cryptic pics on Instagram after benching

New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee didn’t exactly respond well to being benched on Monday.

Lee, who was replaced in the starting lineup by Ron Baker and didn’t play the entire second half in the Knicks’ 108-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, decided to sip some Kermit tea afterwards by posting cryptic pictures to his Instagram account of Harry and Lloyd from the Dumb and Dumber film series.

Courtney Lee posted photos from "Dumb and Dumber" after being benched… pic.twitter.com/GQkWk4PsWG — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2017

The 31-year-old Lee, who has since deleted the posts, had started all 36 of his appearances for the Knicks this season prior to Monday’s game. He holds averages of 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

The loss to Atlanta dropped the Knicks to 18-24 on the year, and they appear on the verge of a total implosion. From Carmelo Anthony recently engaging in similar behavior to the Derrick Rose fiasco earlier this month, it’s not a fun time right now at Madison Square Garden.

Image via Courtney Lee on Instagram