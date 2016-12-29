Damian Lillard ‘confused’ by George Karl’s criticism

Damian Lillard’s reaction to George Karl’s recent comments about him is probably best described as “perplexed.”

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard admitted on Wednesday to confusion as to why he was targeted by the former NBA head coach.

“I’m confused at how that even came up,” Lillard said, per Jeff Goodman of ESPN. “I’ve never met him or spoken to him. I don’t have anything to say about him or the situation, but I’m comfortable knowing the people I work with every day know exactly who I am and how I operate.”

In a recent interview, Karl pinpointed Lillard as “the problem” with the 14-20 Blazers this season because he has been “getting too much attention.” Lillard’s head coach had his back big-time against Karl’s criticisms, but good on Dame D.O.L.L.A. for not allowing himself to be victimized by Karl’s below-the-belt attempts to drum up publicity for his new book.