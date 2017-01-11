Damian Lillard calls out D’Angelo Russell for throwing elbows (Video)

Damian Lillard has a big problem with D’Angelo Russell.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard had an on-court exchange with Russell, who Lillard felt was throwing “little slick elbows” during Tuesday’s game. Lillard even went as far as to suggest that he and the Lakers guard might take care of things “in the back.”

Damian Lillard with some pointed words after his on-court exchange with D'Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/bUxnbcCcN4 — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) January 11, 2017

Video of the altercation can be seen here.

Lillard is the veteran who probably didn’t appreciate the second-year player playing a certain way, and he was sure to have a word with him about it.

It was sort of a rough night for Lillard, who was ensnared in serious travel problems after all this went down.