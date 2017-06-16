Damian Lillard defends LeBron James’s NBA Finals record

LeBron James takes a lot of criticism for being 3-5 all time in the NBA Finals, and another NBA star is sticking up for him.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard responded to an anti-LeBron take on Twitter Thursday with a reminder that many players don’t even get the chance to compete in one NBA Final, much less eight.

A lot of ppl are 0-0 https://t.co/V4fKs6gpq8 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 15, 2017

Lillard is one of those with a 0-0 record. As long as the Warriors are in total control of the West, it will probably stay that way, as there is no indication he’s going to be leaving Portland anytime soon. It’s worth noting that James has made seven consecutive NBA Finals. Most players would love that, even if he hasn’t won as many as he’d like.