Damian Lillard has reached out to Carmelo Anthony, still thinks he could join Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers sure don’t take no for an answer.

In an appearance Wednesday on Rip City Radio 620, Blazers guard Damian Lillard said that he has reached out to Carmelo Anthony and still believes it to be a “real possibility” that the 10-time All-Star forward could join Portland.

.@Dame_Lillard says he's reached out to Carmelo Anthony. Says it's a "real possibility" that Melo could join @trailblazers. @RipCityRadio620 — Jay Allen (@PDXjay) July 19, 2017

Lillard’s backcourt mate has also been hitting the recruiting trail for Anthony, but it was reported earlier in the week that the New York Knicks star would not consider waiving his no-trade clause to become a Blazer. Lillard clearly believes that his powers of persuasion may be enough to convince Melo otherwise. But he will probably have to do a lot of selling in order for Anthony to join a mediocre, capped-out team with significantly smaller title hopes than his seemingly preferred destination of the Houston Rockets.