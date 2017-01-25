Damian Lillard wants to play his entire career in Portland

Damian Lillard is having a grand ol’ time in Portland and doesn’t envision himself ever leaving.

In an interview with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype that was published on Tuesday, the All-Star point guard said that he can see himself playing his entire basketball career with the Blazers.

“I like living in Portland and I like the organization,” said Lillard. “It’s a great organization and they take care of us in every way possible. I’m happy with the situation that I’m in, and my family is happy with the situation and where we’re living. It’s a place where I’d want to play my entire career.

“Obviously, with this being a business, people’s feelings change about players. And players’ feelings change about organizations,” he continued. “I don’t think mine will, though, because I really like where I am and where I live and stuff like that. But you just never know.”

The 26-year-old Lillard took the first step towards making that a reality this past offseason by inking a five-year max extension with the Blazers that will have him playing all of his prime years in Portland.

Obviously, sentiments and situations can easily change over time, as Lillard alluded to. Just ask this former teammate of his. But for a guy who has never been one to take shortcuts, Lillard is as good of a bet as anyone in this next NBA generation to be a lifer with his current team.