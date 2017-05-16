Report: Dan Gilbert cold-shouldering Magic’s requests to talk with David Griffin

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is placing the proverbial chair in front of general manager David Griffin’s door.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports on Tuesday that the Orlando Magic recently asked for permission to speak with Griffin about their vacant president of basketball operations position but that Gilbert has been “unresponsive” to their request.

Griffin’s contract with the Cavs expires after the season, and the last few weeks have indicated that the Magic plan to offer him the position outright.

Wojnarowski also adds that the Cavs have yet to make “a substantive offer” to retain Griffin. While the team is still in the middle of their playoff run and at least one high-profile backer is advocating for Griffin to be extended, Gilbert will have to do a lot more than just stalling if he wants to hold onto his guy.