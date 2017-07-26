Dan Gilbert takes shot at Pacers over Paul George trade

All these flavors, and yet Dan Gilbert still chooses to be salty.

At Wednesday’s press conference introducing new Cleveland Cavaliers GM Koby Altman, the Cavs owner chimed in on a question directed at Altman about the team’s attempts to acquire Paul George from the Indiana Pacers.

“I will say that Indiana could have done better than they did,” Gilbert quipped.

Truth be told, there’s likely some bitterness in play here. The Cavs reportedly came mighty close to acquiring George before the Pacers backed out of the deal at the last minute. But the Victor Oladipo-Domantas Sabonis haul they ultimately got from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the All-Star forward was universally lampooned, especially considering what else was on the table.

Whiffing on George probably doomed this version of the Cavs to a premature demise, but it’s still not a great look for an owner to be hastily slinging shade like this (though Gilbert is something of a specialist when it comes to bad looks).