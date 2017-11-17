D’Angelo Russell undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

D’Angelo Russell underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday, though there is no timetable for his return.

The Brooklyn Nets guard got hurt in Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz and has not played since. He was expected to miss several games following the injury, and it looks like that will be the case.

D'Angelo Russell Medical Update pic.twitter.com/Il0ACO5aXJ — Brooklyn Nets 🇧🇧 (@BrooklynNets) November 17, 2017

Spencer Dinwiddie is seeing extra action without Russell in the lineup. The Nets are in a tough spot because Jeremy Lin also went down with a knee injury in the team’s season opener.

Nets GM Sean Marks expects Russell to return this season.

Marks: “It’s an arthroscopic surgery, so the plan would be for him to return this season.” — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 17, 2017