D’Angelo Russell’s ex-girlfriend Niki Withers throws shade at him after trade news

D’Angelo Russell is hearing it from all angles after news emerged that he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Shortly after news broke Tuesday that Russell was traded by the Lakers along with Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the draft, Russell’s ex-girlfriend sent a few tweets.

Take a look at what Russell’s ex, Niki Withers, tweeted:

L O L — Niki Withers (@nikiwithers) June 20, 2017

And in case you don’t think that was about Russell, someone responded to her mentioning D’Angelo. Here was her response:

& if I wanted him I could still have em https://t.co/fH89cpChqu — Niki Withers (@nikiwithers) June 20, 2017

Well, Withers certainly isn’t lacking for confidence.

Withers and Russell were on-and-off last year but apparently are no longer dating. That could make D’Angelo’s move to Brooklyn a little easier.