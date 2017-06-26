Ad Unit
D’Angelo Russell downplays Magic Johnson’s ‘irrelevant’ criticism

June 26, 2017
by Grey Papke

D’Angelo Russell had a fairly mature response when asked to comment on some recent criticisms by the NBA legend who traded him.

At his introductory press conference with the Brooklyn Nets, Russell essentially downplayed recent comments by Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson criticizing his leadership abilities.

It would have been easy for Russell to fire back, but he chose not to. The young guard never seemed to fit in with the Lakers going back to his rookie year, and it’s probably best for all involved that they move on — though it would probably be better for everyone without the public critiques.


