D’Angelo Russell reportedly expected to miss several games

D’Angelo Russell is expected to miss several games due to a knee injury, according to a report.

The Brooklyn Nets guard left Saturday’s game at Utah with a knee injury and limped off the court. Now ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Russell is likely to miss several games.

Russell is in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after being traded there by the Lakers during the offseason. The former No. 2 overall pick had 26 points, six rebounds and three assists prior to leaving the game.

For the season Russell is averaging 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. If he misses time, he will be Brooklyn’s second starting guard to be sidelined with a knee injury. Jeremy Lin suffered a serious knee injury in the first game of the season.