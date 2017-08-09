D’Angelo Russell mobbed after making winning shot at Dyckman Park

D’Angelo Russell was the hero at Dyckman Park on Wednesday night.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in June and is already getting comfortable on the East Coast. While many NBA players are getting run this summer playing in the Drew League or at UCLA on the West Coast, some others have opted to stay sharp by playing at Dyckman in the Bronx.

Russell was doing just that and drained a game-winning shot.

D'Angelo Russell with the GAME WINNER in NYC @dloading @dyckmanbasketball A post shared by Overtime (@overtime) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

The crowd absolutely loved the display and mobbed Russell after his shot. They’re gonna like him in Brooklyn.