Danilo Gallinari likely headed to Clippers as part of 3-team trade

Danilo Gallinari could be headed to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Clippers, Hawks and Nuggets are working on a deal that would send Gallinari to the Clippers, Paul Millsap to the Nuggets, as well as two players and a pick to Atlanta.

The deal would work out nicely for Atlanta, which was already set to lose Millsap to Denver. Millsap and the Nuggets agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract over the weekend. This way Atlanta will receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, and the first-round pick the Clippers received in the Chris Paul trade.

This would be somewhat of a bad break for Crawford, who was so dedicated to the Clippers he was part of their free agent pitch to bring Blake Griffin back. And now he’ll be shipped out.

Woj says Gallinari was sold on the idea of playing with Griffin and DeAndre Jordan:

Clippers sold Gallinari on the idea of a Gallo-Blake Griffin-DeAndre Jordan frontcourt. He didn't need to be sold on living in LA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Gallinari would give the Clippers a much-needed three-point shooter following the departure of J.J. Redick.