Danny Ainge: Celtics are not done making moves

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge seems to have more up his sleeve.

Ainge admitted Friday that, even after adding Gordon Hayward and making the requisite moves to fit his contract on the books, the team is still searching for upgrades.

“No, we’re not comfortable yet,” Ainge told Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald. “We do like our team, but we’re still going to search things out to see if we can find anything that makes us better this offseason.”

The Celtics are limited in what they can do, and Ainge offered a vote of confidence for Jae Crowder, one player whose name has popped up in trade rumors.

“Jae is a big part of what we’re doing,” said Ainge. “I mean, he was our best 3-point shooter last year, and he defends some of the top players in the league. Jae’s a very important player for us going forward.”

It’s not clear what Boston’s next move is. They already did what was necessary to sign Hayward, but Ainge is a creative guy, and he’ll look at any and all options.