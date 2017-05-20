Danny Ainge praises Isaiah Thomas’ ‘legendary season’

Isaiah Thomas’ season is over for the Boston Celtics, but it has not been forgotten.

After the Celtics announced that Thomas was out for the rest of the postseason because of his hip injury, team GM Danny Ainge sent this tweet:

Legendary season by @Isaiah_Thomas With the personal tragedy and injuries he's overcome, getting through game 7 was heroic#thelittleguy — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 20, 2017

That’s a good way to describe what Thomas did for Boston.

Thomas averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game. His 46.3 shooting percentage and 90.9 percent mark from the line were also the best of his career. He helped Boston to the top seed in the conference and the conference finals in the playoffs. On top of all that, Thomas overcame the tragic death of his young sister, putting together a 53-point effort in Game 2 of the conference semis against the Wizards.

“Legendary” is a pretty appropriate way to describe the former No. 60 overall pick’s excellent season.