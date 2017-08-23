Danny Ainge: Isaiah Thomas may not be ready for start of season

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers completed a blockbuster trade on Tuesday, and, as luck would have it, those two teams will be tipping off the 2017-2018 NBA season in October. But will one All-Star player involved in the deal be unavailable?

Shortly after the Celtics officially announced they traded Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first-round pick to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving, Danny Ainge said Thomas may not be fully recovered from his hip injury for the start of the season.

Ainge says there probably will be a "delay" for Isaiah at the start of the season as he recovers from hip injury. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 23, 2017

Ainge also admitted that Thomas’ status played “some” role in Boston’s decision to trade the point guard, though he said he believes Isaiah will be “fine and healthy as the season goes along.”

Thomas missed the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals after injuring his hip. He opted to not have surgery, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Cavs are not concerned.

Cleveland has no short term concerns on Thomas' health. No surgery was needed on hip. Cavs are getting motivated All-Star in contract year. https://t.co/g4lRhcGmkb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2017

If Thomas’ injury was a major concern, the Cavs would not have gone through with the deal. At this point, they may want to worry more about the awkward tweets Thomas sent about LeBron James than the 28-year-old’s health.