Monday, May 22, 2017

Danny Ainge’s son running for congressional seat in Utah

May 22, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Mr. Ainge may be going to Washington.

Tanner Ainge, the son of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, announced on Monday that he has filed paperwork to run for a House of Representatives seat in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

The elder Ainge also tweeted out his well wishes.

The Ainge family has some ties to Utah — you may remember that Danny first made a name for himself during his four-year career playing for Brigham Young University. Now the only question is where we can buy the campaign towels.


