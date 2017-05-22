Danny Ainge’s son running for congressional seat in Utah

Mr. Ainge may be going to Washington.

Tanner Ainge, the son of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, announced on Monday that he has filed paperwork to run for a House of Representatives seat in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.

Thanks to so many for the encouragement. After taking the weekend to contemplate, today I filed the paperwork to run. #aingeforcongress https://t.co/SWS5XjaxPj — Tanner Ainge (@tannerainge) May 22, 2017

The elder Ainge also tweeted out his well wishes.

Why people choose politics is beyond me, but I can't think of anyone more competent and trustworthy than @tannerainge #AingeforCongress https://t.co/wpQQ13i1z3 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) May 22, 2017

The Ainge family has some ties to Utah — you may remember that Danny first made a name for himself during his four-year career playing for Brigham Young University. Now the only question is where we can buy the campaign towels.