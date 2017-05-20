Danny Green has funny reaction to Kawhi Leonard sitting Game 3

Danny Green isn’t about to let the continued absence of his All-Star teammate dampen his spirits.

Speaking with the media before Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs guard had this funny reaction to the news that Kawhi Leonard would once again be sitting out with his left ankle injury, per Cayleigh Griffin of FOX Sports Southwest.

Danny Green – "No Kawhi? There's still hope, I mean I'm still gonna hope until tipoff that he might show up with a cape." — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) May 20, 2017

Without Leonard in Game 2, the Spurs got blasted by Golden State in a 136-100 affair to fall into an 0-2 hole. The series moving to San Antonio should help matters, but more of the same could be awaiting them with their two-way superstar out of commission again. Still, head coach Gregg Popovich has been looking for an attitude shift from his team in Leonard’s absence. Green going into Game 3 with a good sense of humor may very well be the first sign of that.