Darius Miles loses LeBron jersey, all possessions in bankruptcy sale

Darius Miles earned tens of millions of dollars during his seven-year career, but the former NBA player has nothing left — not even his autographed LeBron James jersey.

Miles filed for bankruptcy about a year ago, and TMZ reports that he recently sold most of his possessions to pay back creditors. Among the items Miles sold included an autographed LeBron jersey, which went for $1,500. The former No. 3 overall pick also sold a signed Larry Bird jersey for $400, two guns for a total of $900 and some other memorabilia. In total he got $12,780 from the sale.

Miles made $62 million during his in the NBA, and the 35-year-old cited a series of bad investments and legal issues when he filed for bankruptcy last summer. He reportedly owed more than $280,000 in back taxes and $20,000 in child support.

Unfortunately, stories like Miles’ are all too common for athletes. Miles averaged 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while playing for the Clippers, Cavs, Trail Blazers and Grizzles.