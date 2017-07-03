Daryl Morey cracks joke about trying to move Rockets to Eastern Conference

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has some of the smartest minds in basketball working for him, but even they may struggle to crack this code.

With the continued exodus of stars from the Eastern Conference, Morey joked that the Rockets staff is looking for a way to move the team to the Eastern Conference — invoking the Houston Astros, who switched from the National League to the American League prior to 2013.

Our hard at work staff is still searching for this – the @astros found it so I am confident we can – we are 8128 pages in… https://t.co/tf7NkEwOwl — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) July 3, 2017

The Rockets have already added Chris Paul, and there may be more to come. Unfortunately, they share a conference with the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves, among others. They really do wish they were in the East.