Thursday, October 26, 2017

Kings coach calls DeMarcus Cousins a ‘sweetheart’ ahead of return to Sacramento

October 26, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger appears to have quite the soft spot for his ex-player DeMarcus Cousins.

Before the New Orleans Pelicans big man returned to Sactown on Thursday for the first time since being traded, Joerger called him a “competitive guy” and a “sweetheart of a human being,” per Sean Cunningham of KXTV.

Granted, the volatile Cousins might not always seem like that much of a sweetheart, and he recently threw shade at his former team in an interview. But he enjoyed a strong relationship with Joerger during their brief half-season together, so it sounds like it’s all love between the two of them.

