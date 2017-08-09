David Blatt admits he wants another NBA coaching job

David Blatt has coached in an NBA Finals and had a hand in managing a group that ultimately won an NBA title, albeit under someone else. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that he feels he has some unfinished business in the league.

The former Cavaliers coach, who will remain with Turkish club Darussafaka this coming season, said his goal is ultimately to return to the NBA with another head coaching job.

“I have an end game and that end game is that I would really like to go back to the NBA,” Blatt told Allon Sinai of the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. “There were no changes in the NBA this year from a coaching standpoint and my real goal is to try next year to get back into the league as a head coach. It may happen and it may not happen. But I wanted to leave that door open for myself if the opportunity arises.”

Blatt was not a factor in the NBA coaching carousel this summer after having been a candidate in New York, Sacramento, and Houston a year earlier. He remains philosophical about not landing any of those jobs.

“Sometimes you can be right there and at the last moment you don’t get it and that’s life,” Blatt said. “That is the realistic and competitive environment of trying to get a job of that nature. There is no guarantee.”

Blatt had a hard time seeing his Cleveland Cavaliers ultimately win an NBA title just months after firing him. He won’t walk into another job that good, but he’d obviously relish the opportunity.