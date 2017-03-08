David Fizdale on Grizzlies lineup shuffling: ‘If people don’t like it, they can kiss my a–’

David Fizdale has got a place where you can direct all of your criticisms to.

Speaking with the media at practice on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies head coach affirmed a continued commitment towards tinkering with his lineups as he sees fit and offered a blunt message for all of the skeptics, per Grizzlies sideline reporter Rob Fischer.

David Fizdale with strong words on @memgrizz lineup changes at practice today: pic.twitter.com/7S83PZLjn9 — Rob Fischer (@thefishnation) March 8, 2017

Fizdale inserted Andrew Harrison and Brandan Wright into the starting lineup in place of Tony Allen and JaMychal Green on Monday against the lowly Brooklyn Nets. But it blew up in his face as the Grizzlies fell by the final of 122-109 for their third consecutive defeat with Fizdale ripping the team afterwards for their “mediocre” performance.

However, the Grizzlies are still sixth in the Western Conference at 36-28, which is no small feat for a first-year head coach like Fizdale who inherited an aging, injury-prone core. He got to this point by making various tweaks and adjustments (whether it be utilizing Zach Randolph as a sixth man or giving Marc Gasol the green light from deep), and he’s not about to stop now.