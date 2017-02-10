David Fizdale livid with referee, gets first career ejection (Video)

Our latest Western Conference head coaching blowup came courtesy of David Fizdale of the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

In the third quarter of the Grizzlies’ 122-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Fizdale wasn’t happy about a questionable foul call on Tony Allen and went into a tirade against the referee, having to be held back by lead assistant J.B. Bickerstaff. Fizdale was quickly assessed two technical fouls and tossed from the game, the first ejection of his career.

Fizdale, a first-year head coach, has kept the Grizzlies competitive out West this season, leading them to a 33-23 record and the No. 6 seed. Friday’s incident proved that he can also be competitive when it comes to the sideline explosions usually reserved for his bigger-name counterparts.

Video via NBA Reddit