Ad Unit
Monday, March 6, 2017

David Fizdale rips ‘mediocre’ Grizzlies after embarrassing loss

March 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

David Fizdale

David Fizdale ripped into his Memphis Grizzlies after they lost to the lowly Brooklyn Nets at home on Monday night.

Fizdale tinkered with his starting lineup and benched Tony Allen and JaMychal Green, which led to poor results. The team lost to Brooklyn 122-109 for just the Nets’ 11th win overall and fourth on the road.

After the game, Fizdale called his team “mediocre” and said the Grizzlies had hit their “lowest point.”

Some of the players expressed frustration over the loss.

Even though Monday’s lineup experiment was a failure, the Memphis Commercial Appeal’s Geoff Calkins says Fizdale plans to stick with the lineup a few more games to see what happens.

The Grizzlies are now 36-28 and just a half-game ahead of the Thunder for the sixth spot in the West.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus