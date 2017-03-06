David Fizdale rips ‘mediocre’ Grizzlies after embarrassing loss

David Fizdale ripped into his Memphis Grizzlies after they lost to the lowly Brooklyn Nets at home on Monday night.

Fizdale tinkered with his starting lineup and benched Tony Allen and JaMychal Green, which led to poor results. The team lost to Brooklyn 122-109 for just the Nets’ 11th win overall and fourth on the road.

After the game, Fizdale called his team “mediocre” and said the Grizzlies had hit their “lowest point.”

Postgame – Griz coach Fiz after loss to Nets: We're stale. We're a mediocre basketball team. Some of that is on me. This is our lowest point — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) March 7, 2017

Some of the players expressed frustration over the loss.

Postgame – Marc Gasol on lack of communication on defense: "Too many 'My bads' We've got to do our jobs" — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) March 7, 2017

Postgame – Tony Allen, a man of few words tonight, said lineup changed "surpised me" — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) March 7, 2017

Even though Monday’s lineup experiment was a failure, the Memphis Commercial Appeal’s Geoff Calkins says Fizdale plans to stick with the lineup a few more games to see what happens.

The Grizzlies are now 36-28 and just a half-game ahead of the Thunder for the sixth spot in the West.