Monday, June 19, 2017

David Griffin, Dan Gilbert reportedly clashed over future of Cavs

June 19, 2017
by Darryn Albert

David Griffin is out as general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and there are indications a rift with ownership may have had something to do with it.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports on Monday that Griffin decided to part ways with the team when it became clear that his vision for the future didn’t match that of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

Griffin’s departure was apparently sudden as well, as he had been working on a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bulls for Jimmy Butler earlier in the day.

The entire situation had put the Cavs in a difficult position with those and other trade negotiations, and it’s also not a great look for Gilbert either.

Gilbert had been botching the handling of Griffin’s future for weeks, and perhaps this was all a tactic to push Griffin out the door and avoid giving him the raise he apparently wanted. The franchise as a whole is likely to suffer now however, as they enter a crucial summer with major management uncertainty.


