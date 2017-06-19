David Griffin, Dan Gilbert reportedly clashed over future of Cavs

David Griffin is out as general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and there are indications a rift with ownership may have had something to do with it.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports on Monday that Griffin decided to part ways with the team when it became clear that his vision for the future didn’t match that of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

Per source familiar w/ breakdown, Griffin removed himself from consideration when it became clear his vision for CLE didn't match Gilbert's — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 19, 2017

Griffin’s departure was apparently sudden as well, as he had been working on a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bulls for Jimmy Butler earlier in the day.

Just reached out to a Cavs player for a response about the David Griffin departure. His response: "Griff is leaving?" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 19, 2017

Griffin was elbow deep today, as late as an hour ago, working to put together a monster deal to get Jimmy Butler from Chicago. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 19, 2017

The entire situation had put the Cavs in a difficult position with those and other trade negotiations, and it’s also not a great look for Gilbert either.

Cavs front office had difficulty in trade talks this week, constantly needing to address Griffin's future with rival executives. Tough spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 19, 2017

League source to AmicoHoops on Cavs/Griff: "The basketball guy has a difference in opinion with the owner on the what and how of next steps" — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 19, 2017

Gilbert had been botching the handling of Griffin’s future for weeks, and perhaps this was all a tactic to push Griffin out the door and avoid giving him the raise he apparently wanted. The franchise as a whole is likely to suffer now however, as they enter a crucial summer with major management uncertainty.