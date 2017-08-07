David Griffin: Kyrie Irving ‘wants to know how good he can be’

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin thinks Kyrie Irving is making a bold move in requesting a trade.

Griffin, appearing on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Monday, said he thinks Irving ultimately wants to find out what his ceiling is without LeBron James.

It’s clear that coexisting with James has been a huge factor in the breakdown of Irving’s relationship with the team. He wants to be the man, and as long as James is in Cleveland, he will not be.