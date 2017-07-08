Report: David Griffin nearing talks to become Knicks GM

The New York Knicks may have zeroed in on their Phil Jackson replacement.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports on Saturday that former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is “progressing toward opening contract negotiations” with the New York Knicks to become their new GM.

Jackson technically vacated the Knicks’ president of basketball operations role, but Wojnarowski adds that current Knicks GM Steve Mills is expected to take on the president title while Griffin would run basketball operations.

Griffin’s time with the Cavs ended on quite the sour note, but perhaps running a Knicks team in bad need of front office leadership (at least considering some of the moves they have made this offseason) will be a solid next gig for him.