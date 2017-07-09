Report: David Griffin pulls out of Knicks’ front office search

The New York Knicks have been dealt another significant blow in their efforts to rebuild their flailing franchise.

According to Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated, former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin has withdrawn from consideration for a front office role. The reason was that Griffin and the Knicks could not come to an agreement on what his defined role in the organization would be.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added that the breakdown came because Griffin and the Knicks could not agree on how much control over basketball operations Griffin would receive, as well as the ability to bring in his own staff. The Knicks front office includes numerous holdovers from the Phil Jackson era, including Steve Mills, who was GM under Jackson and continues to serve in the role for the moment.

Griffin had previously been considered the clear front-runner for the role, and his rejection is yet another blow for an organization that has widely been viewed as dysfunctional over the last few years.