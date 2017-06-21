Report: David Griffin left behind trade plans for Jimmy Butler, Paul George

David Griffin may have left the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his potential trades have not.

According to Joe Vardon at Cleveland.com, the former Cavaliers general manager left behind the framework of possible trades for both Indiana’s Paul George and Chicago’s Jimmy Butler.

Sources indicated to Vardon that deals could happen without Griffin, likely involving Kevin Love and a third team, and there is a belief that owner Dan Gilbert and acting general manager Koby Altman could make a major trade based on Griffin’s work.

A Butler deal seems to be growing less and less likely. Either way, the abrupt departure of Griffin has sent the Cavs front office into chaos, but his fingerprints still may end up being all over their offseason moves.