David Griffin reportedly had been working to improve Kyrie Irving situation

Cleveland apparently fell victim to something of a domino effect this summer.

Ramona Shelburne, Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst of ESPN report on Sunday that former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin had “several conversations” with Kyrie Irving throughout the last year in an attempt to “find ways to improve the situation.”

The rest is now history of course, as the Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Griffin mutually parted ways with the team towards the end of June, and Irving’s disgruntledness went public not long after that.

We knew the All-Star guard had been harboring unhappiness for some time. But it’s even more sobering to think that Griffin and Irving, two pillars of the Cavs franchise as we knew it, particularly during their championship phase, suddenly may both be gone within just weeks of each other.