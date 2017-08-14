David Robinson thinks Kyrie Irving would be great fit on Spurs

He’s obviously a bit biased, but retired Spurs great David Robinson thinks that Kyrie Irving would be a phenomenal fit in San Antonio.

In an appearance Monday on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the former MVP discussed the possibility of Irving in a Spurs uniform.

“We’d be crazy not to want a talented guy like that,” said Robinson, per Ryne Nelson of SLAM Online. “He’s been a force for them. With our system, I can’t really speculate on what it would be like with him … But I certainly think, you add a talent like that to a system that can enhance his impact in the game and make him more efficient. It’s just an enjoyable atmosphere where your teammates encourage one another, love one another.”

Robinson played his entire 14-year career with the Spurs and won two titles there, so he is definitely qualified to speak on their system and how it might benefit certain players. As for Irving, San Antonio is indeed one of his preferred trade destinations, so the feeling here is probably mutual.