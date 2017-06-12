David West, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith involved in shoving match (Video)

Tempers flared once again in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State Warriors forward David West was at the center of it all, after a tie-up on a rebound with Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving. West reacted angrily to Irving trying to grab the basketball and lashed out at him. Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson and JR Smith objected to that, and quickly got involved in the scrum.

David West getting into it with Tristan Thompson (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/r2ksUoeXQ0 — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) June 13, 2017

West received a technical foul for his initial actions against Irving, while Thompson and Smith both received technicals for their actions.

The series on the whole has been a heated one, with another scrum taking place in Game 4. As frustration mounts for the struggling Cavs, it may not be the end of it.