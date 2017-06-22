De’Aaron Fox has funny request for team that drafts him

De’Aaron Fox is already gameplanning for when he is called up to the podium by Adam Silver on Thursday night.

In an interview with The Undefeated earlier this week, the former Kentucky star said he wants the team that drafts him to give him a visor instead of a hat.

“I need whoever is trying to draft me to make sure they bring a visor so it goes straight through,” said Fox, per Tyler Thompson of Kentucky Sports Radio. “Even my graduation cap for high school I kinda just sat it on top of my head. I hope it’s a snapback so I can unsnap the whole thing and try to put it on.

“That would be cool, that would be funny to see my hair go straight through it,” he went on. “If they could do it, I would definitely do it. They should.”

The 19-year-old Fox is, of course, known for his voluminous hair, and we’ve seen many a prospect struggle to get the standard draft hat over their massive ‘dos in recent years. Fox seems likely to go in the top five in this year’s draft, but he’s definitely going No. 1 overall in the National Visor League draft.