De’Aaron Fox says he got ‘hacked,’ fires more shots at Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball was unable to play in a highly-anticipated Summer League matchup against De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings Sunday night due to a minor groin injury, and Fox threw plenty of shade at Ball for missing the game.

Shortly after word surfaced that Ball would not be able to play, Fox appeared to take a swipe at the Los Angeles Lakers guard by tweeting an interesting emoji. The former Kentucky star later joked with reporters that he was “hacked.” Fox also smirked when noting how well the Lakers — who defeated Sacramento 95-92 — played without Ball.

Kings' De'Aaron Fox on his tweet after Lakers shut down Lonzo Ball: "I got hacked. (Laughs) … They played extremely well without him." pic.twitter.com/GLVchbNzTP — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 11, 2017

Fox and Ball (or at least Ball’s family) have been going back and forth since Fox scored 39 points in Kentucky’s Sweet 16 win over UCLA earlier this year. Because of that game and the way Fox’s dad called out Lonzo’s father LaVar Ball, people were looking forward to the exhibition matchup between the two rookies. We’ll just have to wait until next time.