De’Aaron Fox reacts to Lonzo Ball reportedly sitting out summer league clash

The burgeoning rivalry between Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and Sacramento counterpart De’Aaron Fox just got a tiny bit more interesting.

With the Lakers and Kings poised to clash in an NBA Summer League contest Monday, reports indicated that Ball would sit out the game as a precautionary measure with a minor groin injury.

Summer League letdown: I'm told Lakers' Lonzo Ball will rest a sore groin tonight & miss a faceoff/rematch against Kings' De'Aaron Fox. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 10, 2017

Fox saw those reports and seemed to offer a rather brisk emoji-based response that he quickly deleted.

Fox has been very vocal about shutting the Ball family up. Is Lonzo ducking him? Almost certainly not. Will some Fox fans — or Ball-haters — see it that way? Yeah, probably, and it’s just going to add more intrigue for when they do meet in the regular season.