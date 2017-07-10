Ad Unit
Monday, July 10, 2017

De’Aaron Fox reacts to Lonzo Ball reportedly sitting out summer league clash

July 10, 2017
by Grey Papke

De'Aaron Fox

The burgeoning rivalry between Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and Sacramento counterpart De’Aaron Fox just got a tiny bit more interesting.

With the Lakers and Kings poised to clash in an NBA Summer League contest Monday, reports indicated that Ball would sit out the game as a precautionary measure with a minor groin injury.

Fox saw those reports and seemed to offer a rather brisk emoji-based response that he quickly deleted.

Fox has been very vocal about shutting the Ball family up. Is Lonzo ducking him? Almost certainly not. Will some Fox fans — or Ball-haters — see it that way? Yeah, probably, and it’s just going to add more intrigue for when they do meet in the regular season.


