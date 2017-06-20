De’Aaron Fox’s father throws shade at LaVar Ball

Just a couple of days after Father’s Day, we have ourselves some father-on-father shade at the top of the NBA draft lottery.

In an interview with Jonathan Abrams of Bleacher Report that ran on Tuesday, De’Aaron Fox’s father Aaron took shots at Lonzo and LaVar Ball.

“My son already ate his a– up twice,” said the elder Fox. “[LaVar] can say what he wants to say. I just tell him to go back and watch the film. That’s it. All that yap, yap, yapping, I don’t even got to respond to that. We played them twice. Twice his son got outplayed. I always tell [De’Aaron], let your game speak for it. You ain’t got to talk. You ain’t got to fuss.”

Lonzo was indeed badly outplayed by De’Aaron when UCLA and Kentucky met in the Sweet Sixteen of this year’s NCAA Tournament. However, a prior meeting between the two teams last December where De’Aaron got the better stats but Lonzo got the win was much more even.

De’Aaron recently admitted that his tournament explosion against UCLA was partially motivated by a desire to “shut LaVar Ball up.” With the two top guard prospects now doing battle once again as they jockey for draft position, it’s no surprise that the war of words between the two families is continuing.