DeAndre Jordan hears ‘airball’ chants from Warriors fans (Video)

Saturday was a brutal night for the Los Angeles Clippers through and through.

As he stepped to the free throw line in the first quarter of the Clippers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors, center DeAndre Jordan, who is notorious for his charity stripe woes, was pelted by “airball” chants from the Dubs faithful.

To his credit, Jordan, who is at 51.4 percent from the line on the year and 43.0 percent for his career, at least managed to draw iron on the attempt. But that was about all the Clippers had going for them on the evening as they were run completely out of the gym by the Warriors, losing by the final of 144-98.

For Jordan, who has definitely done his part to justify the chants, he should probably be thankful he doesn’t hear them more often when he’s on the road.

